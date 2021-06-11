At US$71.97, Is It Time To Put Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) On Your Watch List?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$78.68 and falling to the lows of US$68.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Helios Technologies' current trading price of US$71.97 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Helios Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Helios Technologies?

According to my valuation model, Helios Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Helios Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $87.41, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Helios Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Helios Technologies?

NasdaqGS:HLIO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Helios Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HLIO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLIO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Helios Technologies you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Helios Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

