At US$71.86, Is It Time To Put Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) On Your Watch List?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Marvell Technology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Marvell Technology?

Marvell Technology appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$71.86 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $56.45. This means that the opportunity to buy Marvell Technology at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Marvell Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Marvell Technology generate?

NasdaqGS:MRVL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Marvell Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MRVL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MRVL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRVL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MRVL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Marvell Technology, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Marvell Technology.

If you are no longer interested in Marvell Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

