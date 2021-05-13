At US$7.91, Is Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Ultralife’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Ultralife?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.01x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 29.6x, which means if you buy Ultralife today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Ultralife should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Ultralife’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Ultralife generate?

NasdaqGM:ULBI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 12% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for Ultralife. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ULBI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ULBI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ULBI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ULBI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ultralife and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Ultralife, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

