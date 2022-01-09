At US$7.25, Is It Time To Put Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) On Your Watch List?

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$7.99 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$6.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Crown Crafts' current trading price of US$7.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Crown Crafts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Crown Crafts worth?

Great news for investors – Crown Crafts is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Crown Crafts’s ratio of 9.83x is below its peer average of 18.24x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Luxury industry. What’s more interesting is that, Crown Crafts’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Crown Crafts?

NasdaqCM:CRWS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Crown Crafts, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CRWS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRWS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRWS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Crown Crafts and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Crown Crafts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

