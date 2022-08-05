At US$7.02, Is It Time To Put Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) On Your Watch List?

While Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Himax Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Himax Technologies?

Great news for investors – Himax Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Himax Technologies’s ratio of 2.52x is below its peer average of 19.78x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. However, given that Himax Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Himax Technologies generate?

NasdaqGS:HIMX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Himax Technologies, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HIMX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HIMX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HIMX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Himax Technologies at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Himax Technologies.

If you are no longer interested in Himax Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

