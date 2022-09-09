At US$68.09, Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Worth Looking At Closely?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Coupa Software’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Coupa Software Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Coupa Software is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $101.34, but it is currently trading at US$68.09 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Coupa Software’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Coupa Software?

NasdaqGS:COUP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -7.7% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Coupa Software. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although COUP is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to COUP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COUP for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Coupa Software as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Coupa Software (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Coupa Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

