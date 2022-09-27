At US$67.61, Is It Time To Put Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) On Your Watch List?

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$85.36 and falling to the lows of US$67.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Carter's' current trading price of US$67.61 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carter's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Carter's Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Carter's’s ratio of 9.31x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Carter's today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Carter's’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Carter's look like?

NYSE:CRI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Carter's, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CRI appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CRI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CRI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Carter's (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Carter's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

