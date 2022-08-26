At US$65.09, Is The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Worth Looking At Closely?

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on TJX Companies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TJX Companies?

Great news for investors – TJX Companies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $107.19, but it is currently trading at US$65.09 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, TJX Companies’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will TJX Companies generate?

NYSE:TJX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TJX Companies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TJX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TJX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TJX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that TJX Companies has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in TJX Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.