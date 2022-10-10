At US$63.76, Is Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$73.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$62.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hologic's current trading price of US$63.76 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hologic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hologic?

Great news for investors – Hologic is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hologic’s ratio of 10.53x is below its peer average of 32.42x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. However, given that Hologic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Hologic look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Hologic, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HOLX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HOLX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HOLX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Hologic and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Hologic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

