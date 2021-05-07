At US$62.05, Is SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Worth Looking At Closely?

While SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine SPX’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is SPX worth?

Great news for investors – SPX is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $81.87, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that SPX’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will SPX generate?

NYSE:SPXC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SPX. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SPXC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPXC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPXC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing SPX at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SPX you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in SPX, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

