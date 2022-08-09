At US$61.61, Is RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) Worth Looking At Closely?

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at RCI Hospitality Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In RCI Hospitality Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that RCI Hospitality Holdings’s ratio of 15.84x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.75x, which means if you buy RCI Hospitality Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that RCI Hospitality Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since RCI Hospitality Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of RCI Hospitality Holdings look like?

NasdaqGM:RICK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for RCI Hospitality Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RICK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RICK? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RICK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RICK, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing RCI Hospitality Holdings at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with RCI Hospitality Holdings, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

