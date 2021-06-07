At US$60.98, Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Nu Skin Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Nu Skin Enterprises?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.26x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.51x, which means if you buy Nu Skin Enterprises today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Nu Skin Enterprises should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Nu Skin Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Nu Skin Enterprises?

NYSE:NUS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Nu Skin Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NUS’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NUS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NUS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Nu Skin Enterprises at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Nu Skin Enterprises, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Nu Skin Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

