At US$60.45, Is Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a US$3.4b market cap stock, it seems odd Mueller Industries is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Mueller Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Mueller Industries?

Good news, investors! Mueller Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mueller Industries’s ratio of 5.18x is below its peer average of 18.97x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, Mueller Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Mueller Industries look like?

NYSE:MLI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -5.2% in revenues over the next year, short term growth isn’t a driver for a buy decision for Mueller Industries. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MLI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MLI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MLI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Mueller Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Mueller Industries and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Mueller Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

