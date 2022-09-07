At US$60.22, Is Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$71.91 and falling to the lows of US$56.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Trimble's current trading price of US$60.22 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Trimble’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Trimble Worth?

Good news, investors! Trimble is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $77.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Trimble’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Trimble?

NasdaqGS:TRMB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Trimble, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Trimble, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TRMB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRMB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TRMB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Trimble as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Trimble and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Trimble, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

