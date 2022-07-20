At US$6.98, Is It Time To Put The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) On Your Watch List?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Container Store Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Container Store Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Container Store Group’s ratio of 4.4x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.79x, which means if you buy Container Store Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Container Store Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Container Store Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Container Store Group?

NYSE:TCS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Container Store Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TCS appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TCS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TCS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

