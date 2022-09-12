At US$55.59, Is It Time To Put Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) On Your Watch List?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$74.20 and falling to the lows of US$51.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Louisiana-Pacific's current trading price of US$55.59 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Louisiana-Pacific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Louisiana-Pacific Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.06x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 3.44x, which means if you buy Louisiana-Pacific today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Louisiana-Pacific should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Louisiana-Pacific’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Louisiana-Pacific look like?

NYSE:LPX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Louisiana-Pacific, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LPX appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LPX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LPX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LPX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Louisiana-Pacific at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Louisiana-Pacific (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

If you are no longer interested in Louisiana-Pacific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

