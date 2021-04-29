At US$55.00, Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Allied Motion Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Allied Motion Technologies still cheap?

Allied Motion Technologies appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Allied Motion Technologies’s ratio of 38.28x is above its peer average of 32.51x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Allied Motion Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Allied Motion Technologies?

NasdaqGM:AMOT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Allied Motion Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AMOT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AMOT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMOT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AMOT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Allied Motion Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Allied Motion Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Allied Motion Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.