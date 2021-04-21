At US$532, Is It Time To Put IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at IDEXX Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in IDEXX Laboratories?

IDEXX Laboratories is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 78.08x is currently well-above the industry average of 49.45x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like IDEXX Laboratories’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will IDEXX Laboratories generate?

NasdaqGS:IDXX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IDEXX Laboratories' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IDXX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe IDXX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IDXX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IDXX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in IDEXX Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

