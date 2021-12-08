At US$53.16, Is It Time To Put National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) On Your Watch List?

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on National Beverage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is National Beverage still cheap?

Good news, investors! National Beverage is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.77, but it is currently trading at US$53.16 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, National Beverage’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will National Beverage generate?

NasdaqGS:FIZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. National Beverage's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FIZZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FIZZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FIZZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

