At US$53.16, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Cabot’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cabot still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Cabot seems to be fairly priced at around 0.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cabot today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $53.66, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Cabot’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Cabot generate?

NYSE:CBT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 10th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 23% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Cabot. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CBT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CBT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Cabot (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Cabot, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

