At US$52.32, Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Eagle Bulk Shipping’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Eagle Bulk Shipping worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eagle Bulk Shipping’s ratio of 7.29x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 6.53x, which means if you buy Eagle Bulk Shipping today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Eagle Bulk Shipping should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Eagle Bulk Shipping’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Eagle Bulk Shipping?

NasdaqGS:EGLE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 94% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eagle Bulk Shipping. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EGLE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EGLE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EGLE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for EGLE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Eagle Bulk Shipping at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eagle Bulk Shipping has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Eagle Bulk Shipping, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

