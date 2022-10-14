At US$511, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$604 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$501. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thermo Fisher Scientific's current trading price of US$511 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Thermo Fisher Scientific’s ratio of 26.89x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.78x, which means if you buy Thermo Fisher Scientific today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Thermo Fisher Scientific should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Thermo Fisher Scientific’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Thermo Fisher Scientific look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Thermo Fisher Scientific's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TMO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TMO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TMO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TMO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

