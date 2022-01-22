At US$5.74, Is It Time To Put Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) On Your Watch List?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$7.28 and falling to the lows of US$5.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's current trading price of US$5.74 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima?

Good news, investors! Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $8.06, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima?

NYSE:LOMA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LOMA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOMA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LOMA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima you should know about.

