At US$496, Is It Time To Put Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Fair Isaac’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Fair Isaac still cheap?

Good news, investors! Fair Isaac is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $681.62, but it is currently trading at US$496 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Fair Isaac’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fair Isaac look like?

NYSE:FICO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fair Isaac's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FICO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FICO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FICO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Fair Isaac and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Fair Isaac, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

