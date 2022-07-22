At US$47.93, Is It Time To Put John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) On Your Watch List?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$54.91 and falling to the lows of US$45.64. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether John Wiley & Sons' current trading price of US$47.93 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at John Wiley & Sons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in John Wiley & Sons?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that John Wiley & Sons’s ratio of 18.02x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.65x, which means if you buy John Wiley & Sons today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe John Wiley & Sons should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, John Wiley & Sons’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from John Wiley & Sons?

NYSE:WLY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. John Wiley & Sons' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WLY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WLY? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WLY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for WLY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about John Wiley & Sons as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for John Wiley & Sons you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in John Wiley & Sons, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.