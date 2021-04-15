At US$47.83, Is Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bottomline Technologies (de)’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Bottomline Technologies (de) worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bottomline Technologies (de) today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $49.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bottomline Technologies (de)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bottomline Technologies (de)?

NasdaqGS:EPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Bottomline Technologies (de)'s earnings are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EPAY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EPAY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bottomline Technologies (de) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Bottomline Technologies (de), you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

