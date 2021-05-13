At US$44.38, Is It Time To Put Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) On Your Watch List?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a US$2.6b market-cap stock, it seems odd Mueller Industries is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Mueller Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Mueller Industries?

Good news, investors! Mueller Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mueller Industries’s ratio of 14.56x is below its peer average of 33.66x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. However, given that Mueller Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Mueller Industries generate?

NYSE:MLI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mueller Industries' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MLI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MLI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MLI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Mueller Industries at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mueller Industries you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Mueller Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

