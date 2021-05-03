At US$43.66, Is Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$46.85 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$40.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Progress Software's current trading price of US$43.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Progress Software’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Progress Software still cheap?

Good news, investors! Progress Software is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $54.58, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Progress Software’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Progress Software generate?

NasdaqGS:PRGS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Progress Software, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although PRGS is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PRGS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRGS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Progress Software as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Progress Software, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Progress Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

