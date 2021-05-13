At US$42.73, Is It Time To Put Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) On Your Watch List?

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$46.58 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$41.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forrester Research's current trading price of US$42.73 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forrester Research’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Forrester Research still cheap?

Good news, investors! Forrester Research is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Forrester Research’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Forrester Research?

NasdaqGS:FORR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.1% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Forrester Research, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since FORR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FORR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FORR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Forrester Research as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Forrester Research and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Forrester Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.