At US$41.92, Is Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Silicom’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Silicom Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Silicom’s ratio of 22.11x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Silicom today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. In addition to this, it seems like Silicom’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Silicom look like?

NasdaqGS:SILC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Silicom. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SILC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SILC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SILC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SILC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Silicom has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Silicom, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

