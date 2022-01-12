At US$41.71, Is AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Worth Looking At Closely?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine AMC Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is AMC Networks still cheap?

Great news for investors – AMC Networks is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.37x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.77x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that AMC Networks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will AMC Networks generate?

NasdaqGS:AMCX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for AMC Networks. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although AMCX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AMCX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMCX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AMC Networks (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in AMC Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

