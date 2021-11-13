At US$41.10, Is It Time To Put Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) On Your Watch List?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Fox’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Fox?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fox’s ratio of 13.42x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.2x, which means if you buy Fox today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Fox should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Fox’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Fox generate?

NasdaqGS:FOXA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Fox, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FOXA’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FOXA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FOXA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fox as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Fox, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Fox, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

