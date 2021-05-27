At US$400, Is It Time To Put Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) On Your Watch List?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$444 and falling to the lows of US$386. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Teleflex's current trading price of US$400 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Teleflex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Teleflex still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Teleflex seems to be fairly priced at around 6.05% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Teleflex today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $377.50, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Teleflex’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Teleflex?

NYSE:TFX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Teleflex's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TFX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TFX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Teleflex has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Teleflex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

