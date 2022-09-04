At US$4.84, Is Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Worth Looking At Closely?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Entravision Communications’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Entravision Communications Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Entravision Communications’s ratio of 15.6x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.83x, which means if you buy Entravision Communications today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Entravision Communications should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Entravision Communications’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Entravision Communications generate?

NYSE:EVC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Entravision Communications. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EVC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EVC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EVC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for EVC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Entravision Communications at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Entravision Communications has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Entravision Communications, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

