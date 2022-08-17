At US$4.83, Is Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Vera Bradley’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Vera Bradley Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.68x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.99x, which means if you buy Vera Bradley today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Vera Bradley should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Vera Bradley’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Vera Bradley generate?

NasdaqGS:VRA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Vera Bradley. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VRA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VRA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VRA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VRA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Vera Bradley as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vera Bradley you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Vera Bradley, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

