At US$4.45, Is It Time To Put Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) On Your Watch List?

While Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Diana Shipping’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Diana Shipping worth?

Good news, investors! Diana Shipping is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $6.77, but it is currently trading at US$4.45 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Diana Shipping’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Diana Shipping look like?

NYSE:DSX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Diana Shipping's earnings are expected to increase by 100%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DSX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DSX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DSX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Diana Shipping.

If you are no longer interested in Diana Shipping, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

