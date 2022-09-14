At US$387, Is It Time To Put Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$493 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$387. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Charter Communications' current trading price of US$387 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Charter Communications’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Charter Communications Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Charter Communications’s ratio of 11.24x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Charter Communications today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, Charter Communications’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Charter Communications?

NasdaqGS:CHTR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Charter Communications' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CHTR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CHTR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CHTR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CHTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Charter Communications you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Charter Communications, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

