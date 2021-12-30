At US$37.87, Is It Time To Put Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) On Your Watch List?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$77.79 and falling to the lows of US$37.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Daqo New Energy's current trading price of US$37.87 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Daqo New Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Daqo New Energy still cheap?

Good news, investors! Daqo New Energy is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Daqo New Energy’s ratio of 4.09x is below its peer average of 31.5x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Daqo New Energy’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Daqo New Energy look like?

NYSE:DQ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Daqo New Energy, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since DQ is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DQ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DQ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Daqo New Energy (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Daqo New Energy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

