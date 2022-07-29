At US$34.75, Is Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Worth Looking At Closely?

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Movado Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Movado Group Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.78x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.98x, which means if you buy Movado Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Movado Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Movado Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Movado Group?

NYSE:MOV Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Movado Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.1% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MOV’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MOV? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MOV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Movado Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Movado Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Movado Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

