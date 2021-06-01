At US$33.69, Is It Time To Put The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) On Your Watch List?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Interpublic Group of Companies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Interpublic Group of Companies?

Good news, investors! Interpublic Group of Companies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $42.24, but it is currently trading at US$33.69 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Interpublic Group of Companies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Interpublic Group of Companies look like?

NYSE:IPG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Interpublic Group of Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 88%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IPG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IPG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Interpublic Group of Companies and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Interpublic Group of Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

