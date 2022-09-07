At US$325, Is It Time To Put Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) On Your Watch List?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Deckers Outdoor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Deckers Outdoor Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Deckers Outdoor seems to be fairly priced at around 4.06% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deckers Outdoor today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $311.97, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Deckers Outdoor has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Deckers Outdoor look like?

NYSE:DECK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Deckers Outdoor's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DECK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DECK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Deckers Outdoor as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Deckers Outdoor has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Deckers Outdoor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.