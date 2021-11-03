At US$32.65, Is Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Worth Looking At Closely?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$38.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$31.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Avanos Medical's current trading price of US$32.65 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Avanos Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Avanos Medical?

Great news for investors – Avanos Medical is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $54.34, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Avanos Medical’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Avanos Medical generate?

NYSE:AVNS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Avanos Medical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AVNS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVNS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Avanos Medical has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Avanos Medical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

