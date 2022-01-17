At US$32.27, Is It Time To Put Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) On Your Watch List?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$37.88 and falling to the lows of US$30.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sapiens International's current trading price of US$32.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sapiens International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Sapiens International?

According to my valuation model, Sapiens International seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sapiens International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $38.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sapiens International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sapiens International?

NasdaqGS:SPNS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sapiens International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SPNS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPNS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Sapiens International from their most recent forecasts. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Sapiens International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

