At US$31.94, Is It Time To Put AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) On Your Watch List?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$40.39 and falling to the lows of US$31.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AdvanSix's current trading price of US$31.94 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AdvanSix’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is AdvanSix Worth?

Good news, investors! AdvanSix is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AdvanSix’s ratio of 4.57x is below its peer average of 14.17x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. What’s more interesting is that, AdvanSix’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will AdvanSix generate?

NYSE:ASIX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AdvanSix's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ASIX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASIX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASIX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into AdvanSix, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AdvanSix and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in AdvanSix, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

