At US$304, Is It Time To Put Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$373 and falling to the lows of US$297. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vail Resorts' current trading price of US$304 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vail Resorts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Vail Resorts still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Vail Resorts seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vail Resorts today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $371.81, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Vail Resorts’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Vail Resorts look like?

NYSE:MTN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Vail Resorts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MTN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MTN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Vail Resorts (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Vail Resorts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

