At US$302, Is It Time To Put Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$348 and falling to the lows of US$282. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ulta Beauty's current trading price of US$302 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ulta Beauty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Ulta Beauty?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at US$302 compared to my intrinsic value of $248.56. This means that the opportunity to buy Ulta Beauty at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Ulta Beauty’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Ulta Beauty?

NasdaqGS:ULTA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ulta Beauty. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ULTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ULTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ULTA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ULTA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Ulta Beauty at this point in time. For example - Ulta Beauty has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ulta Beauty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.