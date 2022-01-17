At US$30.97, Is It Time To Put RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) On Your Watch List?

While RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at RE/MAX Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is RE/MAX Holdings still cheap?

Great news for investors – RE/MAX Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $42.87, but it is currently trading at US$30.97 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, RE/MAX Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of RE/MAX Holdings look like?

NYSE:RMAX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. RE/MAX Holdings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since RMAX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RMAX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RMAX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into RE/MAX Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for RE/MAX Holdings (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in RE/MAX Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

