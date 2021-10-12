At US$30.23, Is It Time To Put SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) On Your Watch List?

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$34.31 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$29.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SP Plus' current trading price of US$30.23 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SP Plus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is SP Plus worth?

Good news, investors! SP Plus is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $41.76, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that SP Plus’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of SP Plus look like?

NasdaqGS:SP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 23% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for SP Plus. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that SP Plus has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in SP Plus, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

