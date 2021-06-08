At US$30.16, Is NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Worth Looking At Closely?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NetScout Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is NetScout Systems still cheap?

Good news, investors! NetScout Systems is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $47.41, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, NetScout Systems’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from NetScout Systems?

NasdaqGS:NTCT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. NetScout Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since NTCT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NTCT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NTCT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for NetScout Systems you should be aware of.

