At US$3.56, Is It Time To Put Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) On Your Watch List?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$4.51 and falling to the lows of US$3.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Advantage Solutions' current trading price of US$3.56 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Advantage Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Advantage Solutions Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.01x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.89x, which means if you buy Advantage Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Advantage Solutions should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Advantage Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Advantage Solutions generate?

NasdaqGS:ADV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Advantage Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ADV? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ADV, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Advantage Solutions (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Advantage Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

